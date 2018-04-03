ESCI

Brigitte Nielsen fotografata sulla sedia a rotelle sul set con l'ex

Brigitte Nielsen fotografata sulla sedia a rotelle: era sul set con l'ex

Brigitte Nielsen fotografata all'aeroporto di Philadelphia: l'attrice è apparsa stanca e sulla sedia a rotelle, mentre veniva trasportata verso il suo suv.

La Nielsen è a Philadelphia per partecipare al film "Creed 2". In Pennsylvania, infatti, sono ufficialmente cominciate le riprese del sequel del film spinoff della saga di "Rocky", con protagonista l'ex fidanzato Stallone.


La pellicola uscirà nelle sale il prossimo novembre. L'annuncio è arrivato direttamente da Sylvester Stallone, che ha condiviso un video direttamente dal set.
 


Martedì 3 Aprile 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:29

