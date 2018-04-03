Brigitte Nielsen fotografata sulla sedia a rotelle sul set con l'ex
Brigitte Nielsen fotografata all'aeroporto di Philadelphia: l'attrice è apparsa stanca e sulla sedia a rotelle, mentre veniva trasportata verso il suo suv.
La Nielsen è a Philadelphia per partecipare al film "Creed 2". In Pennsylvania, infatti, sono ufficialmente cominciate le riprese del sequel del film spinoff della saga di "Rocky", con protagonista l'ex fidanzato Stallone.
La pellicola uscirà nelle sale il prossimo novembre. L'annuncio è arrivato direttamente da Sylvester Stallone, che ha condiviso un video direttamente dal set.
You know the old cliché that it “seems like yesterday and “but it does and it’s a very exciting moment to be here getting ready to Watch Creed 2 to commence filming. A very exciting day !!! The actors and production team has been waiting a long Time for this film to start , so ladies and gentlemen get ready to watch the fists startFLYING! #MGM #rockybalboa #CREED2
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ACCEDI AL Il Messaggero.it
oppure usa i dati del tuo account